Rangers have lashed out at the state of refereeing in Scottish football in the wake of their 3-1 League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a strongly-worded statement, the club said they remain “unsatisfied” following a meeting with the Scottish FA to discuss key incidents during the game.

Rangers were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute when Thelo Aasgaard was sent off for a foul on Celtic’s Anthony Ralston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But their main gripe centres around the failure of referee Nick Walsh to dismiss Auston Trusty for appearing to kick out at keeper Jack Butland in the final moments of the first half, despite a VAR review.

Rangers' Djeidi Gassama (left) battling with Daizen Maeda during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on Sunday at Hampden Park. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Rangers’ statement read: “The handling of key incidents during Sunday’s semi-final has again raised legitimate concerns about the consistency of refereeing in Scottish football.

“Club representatives met with the Scottish FA this evening to seek explanations for major decisions in the match, including the incident involving Jack Butland and Auston Trusty.

“Following that meeting, we remain unsatisfied with the explanation of the referee’s decision in that incident, the application of the Laws of the Game, and the VAR review itself, which we do not believe was sufficiently robust or thorough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise that refereeing decisions can impact both sides in a game, but too many important matches continue to be influenced by calls that are inconsistent and difficult to justify.

“These decisions have real consequences, determining results, impacting fans, and affecting the livelihoods of players, coaches and staff whose work is judged by outcomes on the pitch.

“The club has consistently raised issues as they have occurred with the Scottish FA, but we do not feel there has been enough change in how refereeing is being developed at the highest level.

“We understand and share the anger among our supporters, who have grown frustrated at the repeated inconsistencies in major match decisions that continue to affect the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad