Rangers ‘unsatisfied’ with state of Scottish refereeing after Celtic defeat

By PA Sport
Published 4th Nov 2025, 10:52 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 10:53 GMT
Celtic 3-1 Rangers in gripping Premier Sports Cup semi-final
Rangers have lashed out at the state of refereeing in Scottish football in the wake of their 3-1 League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

In a strongly-worded statement, the club said they remain “unsatisfied” following a meeting with the Scottish FA to discuss key incidents during the game.

Rangers were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute when Thelo Aasgaard was sent off for a foul on Celtic’s Anthony Ralston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But their main gripe centres around the failure of referee Nick Walsh to dismiss Auston Trusty for appearing to kick out at keeper Jack Butland in the final moments of the first half, despite a VAR review.

Rangers' Djeidi Gassama (left) battling with Daizen Maeda during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on Sunday at Hampden Park. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)placeholder image
Rangers' Djeidi Gassama (left) battling with Daizen Maeda during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on Sunday at Hampden Park. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Rangers’ statement read: “The handling of key incidents during Sunday’s semi-final has again raised legitimate concerns about the consistency of refereeing in Scottish football.

“Club representatives met with the Scottish FA this evening to seek explanations for major decisions in the match, including the incident involving Jack Butland and Auston Trusty.

“Following that meeting, we remain unsatisfied with the explanation of the referee’s decision in that incident, the application of the Laws of the Game, and the VAR review itself, which we do not believe was sufficiently robust or thorough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We recognise that refereeing decisions can impact both sides in a game, but too many important matches continue to be influenced by calls that are inconsistent and difficult to justify.

“These decisions have real consequences, determining results, impacting fans, and affecting the livelihoods of players, coaches and staff whose work is judged by outcomes on the pitch.

“The club has consistently raised issues as they have occurred with the Scottish FA, but we do not feel there has been enough change in how refereeing is being developed at the highest level.

“We understand and share the anger among our supporters, who have grown frustrated at the repeated inconsistencies in major match decisions that continue to affect the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For the benefit of our supporters and the wider game in the country, we will continue to hold the Scottish FA to account and expect them to lead meaningful progress that delivers lasting improvement.”

Related topics:Scottish FACeltic
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice