Rangers have called on the Scottish Football Association to release the audio of the contentious VAR penalty appeal in their 2-1 defeat against Celtic on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston appeared to handle the ball inside the area in the first half of the cinch Premiership clash at Parkhead while under pressure from Rangers forward Abdallah Sima.

Referee Nick Walsh pointed for a goal kick and the decision was confirmed by VAR official Willie Collum following a check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following a meeting with the SFA on Wednesday, Rangers said there was “an overriding consensus the VAR decision of no handball was incorrect”.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement speaks with referee Nick Walsh after the cinch Premiership match against Celtic at Parkhead

The club also added they were “deeply concerned” by the speed of the decision.

Although it later emerged through Sky Sports – broadcasting the match live – that there had been an offside in the build-up, Rangers say that was never mentioned during the VAR analysis.

A Rangers spokesperson said: “Rangers FC today met with Scottish FA officials to discuss the VAR handball call and subsequent miscommunications from Saturday’s Old Firm match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the meeting, there was an overriding consensus the VAR decision of no handball was incorrect.

“Having listened to the audio, there is no mention of a potential offside at the time of the handball decision. Rangers is also deeply concerned at the haste at which the erroneous no handball call was made.

“Rangers has appealed to the Scottish FA to release the audio and explain this decision, and future contentious decisions involving all clubs, to the public, as would be common practice in England for such a decision.

“The club has made a number of specific requests that it hopes the Scottish FA will respond to in order to improve matters going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood the SFA strongly dispute Rangers’ version of events at the meeting.

The PA news agency has contacted the SFA for comment.