Russell Martin feels anyone coming to Rangers must show him they are “desperate” to play for the club as he looks to build for a successful first campaign in charge.

The 39-year-old former Southampton boss has already started to reshape the squad – with midfielder Joe Rothwell joining fellow new defensive recruits Max Aarons and Emmanuel Fernandez while Lyall Cameron’s transfer from Dundee had already been set.

Martin will get a first opportunity to show Rangers fans his intentions with a pre-season friendly against Club Brugge on Sunday as the focus moves towards the Champions League qualifying tie against Panathinaikos.

Whatever his final team will look like, Martin is determined the players must all show the required mindset to help take Rangers forward again.

Rangers boss Russell Martin. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

“People need to be desperate to play for this club and not just be an option and one of a few options,” Martin told Rangers TV

“Can you come here and add to us as a group in terms of your behaviour, the way you train, the way you work and who you are as a human being, your willingness to play in a way that we want to? Which is not for everyone because it’s not easy.

“Also playing for this football club will not be for everyone – character first and then talent after and, if we get both, we will be really happy.”

Rangers continued their summer recruitment drive on Saturday with the signing of Norway midfielder Thelo Aasgaard, 23, from Luton.

Aasgaard, who joined the Hatters from Wigan during the January window, has signed a four-year contract in a reported £4million deal.

“When I heard about Rangers I was over the moon,” Aasgaard said on the club’s website.

“I have played against the manager’s teams a few times and I always pictured myself in his team and to be here now is really good,”

Martin is confident the 23-year-old can go on to “thrive” at Ibrox.

“He is a player who we have liked for a long time,” the Rangers boss said.

“We believe he possesses the necessary qualities to thrive at this club and in this team. He wants to win and develop as a player, and we believe we can help him do both.”

A deal for Wolves defender Nasser Djiga is also reported to be close, while Leicester centre-back Conor Coady is another target.

Aarons has moved to Ibrox on loan from Bournemouth after spending the second half of last season on loan at Valencia.

The 25-year-old is confident he can have an impact with Rangers as he looks to provide competition at right-back for Light Blues captain James Tavernier.

“When I look back, nearly every club I’ve been at, it’s been a similar situation where the right-back has been the captain,” said Aarons, who was coming through at Norwich towards the end of Martin’s time with the club.

“Tav’s a great guy who has been a really successful player here, so anything I can pick up from him will be amazing.