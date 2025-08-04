Russell Martin claims his criticism of some of his Rangers squad following their deflating 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday came from a position of “love and care.”

The Gers boss hit out following the William Hill Premiership opener at Fir Park, questioning mentality, speaking about “egos” and accusing some of “self-preservation”.

Martin was speaking again at the club’s training ground ahead of the first leg of the Champions League third qualifier against Czech side Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox on Tuesday night, where a play-off tie against Austrian outfit Salzburg or Club Brugge of Belgium awaits the winners.

“I think if they know us by now as a group of coaches that it all comes from a place of love and care for them,” said the Gers boss, who replied “hopefully he will be in it, we will wait and see”, when asked if new signing Oliver Antman, the Finland winger who joined from Go Ahead Eagles on Monday, will be included in the squad.

Rangers manager Russell Martin during a press conference in Glasgow. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

“We are here, myself, Gilly (Matt Gill, assistant), the coaches, ultimately for the players.

“We’re here to win football matches, but as coaches day to day, we are here to help the players.

“That’s our job, to help them win, to help them develop, to help them improve and understand why, to help them enjoy playing for a club like this, because I don’t think too many of them have enjoyed it enough to play for this amazing football club, because it’s not always easy.

“I don’t come out and say that because I want to be ruthless and all that stuff.

“If they know me as a person, the people who do know me, they know it comes from a place of love and to help them and to want them to be better.

“So I think when it comes from that place, whatever is said and if they understand that, then we’ll always have a really honest and good conversation about it.

“I hope they understand who we are by now and what we’re here to do, and I really believe they’re really trying.

“So they’re good people, but the default to try and protect yourself when it gets tough, we need to just shed that a little bit.”