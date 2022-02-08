Ryan Jack in fresh injury setback as Rangers midfielder ruled out of Hibs clash

Jack made his first start for Rangers in almost a year in the 5-0 win over Hearts on Sunday but is back on the treatment table after picking up an ankle injury during the game and will not be available to face Shaun Maloney’s side on Wednesday.

The Scotland midfielder, who has battled back from a troublesome calf injury, was replaced on 68 minutes after appearing to twist his ankle in an awkward challenge from opposite number Beni Baningime.

Jack initially appeared to run it off, however, the good news for Rangers is that the injury is not believed to be serious.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed: “Ryan Jack is out after a problem with his ankle, he will be out of the squad for tomorrow. I don't think it is serious, he got a knock during the game. It is not a serious injury.”

Van Bronckhorst also spoke of Rangers’ frustration that the challenge from Baningime failed to draw punishment from referee Willie Collum.

"During the match, the challenge on Ryan Jack caused an issue with his ankle, he is a very tough player and it takes a lot for him to stay down,” he added.

“Both Leon (Balogun) and Calvin (Bassey) picked up yellow cards after appearing to win the ball so I can understand their frustrations.