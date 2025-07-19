Russell Martin has outlined the “incredible” support he has received from Sir Alex Ferguson during his early days as Rangers head coach.

Ferguson joined former Ibrox team-mate and ex-manager John Greig in meeting the Rangers players during the week to back up Martin’s attempts to instil a winning mentality.

Speaking ahead of his competitive debut in the Champions League qualifiers against Panathinaikos at Ibrox on Tuesday, Martin told Rangers TV: “We have to get into the habit of winning. We have to get in the habit of playing the way that we want to play, regardless of who we play against.

“I said that to the team from day one. It has to be about us and it has to be about our intention and our habits and what we do. If we’re going to do something, we’re going to do it all the time.

Former Manchester United manager and Rangers player Sir Alex Ferguson. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

“If we’re going to run, it’s not a choice. We’re going to run all the time. If we’re going to fight, we’re going to fight all the time. There’s never a choice at this football club. You have to do it.

“We’ve had a couple of people in this week, in John Greig and Sir Alex Ferguson, who understand that.

“It’s been brilliant for the guys to see them. They’re desperate for this team to do well and for us to do well as a group. They’ve echoed that message.

“That’s what they want to see as fans of this club. Any team talk or any message I have for the players I think is done when those two guys speak about this club and what it means to them and what they expect from the performance.

“I hope we can put in a performance that those two feel proud of as well.”

The former Aberdeen and Manchester United had earlier contacted Martin through his son’s connection with the Gers boss.

Martin said: “I played under Darren Ferguson at Peterborough and he reached out a few weeks ago when I got the job and said his dad wanted to give me a call and was that OK? I said, of course. Since then, Sir Alex has been in touch really regularly. He’s been great.

“I said to him, you need to come in as soon as you can. He came up and he’s been in. It was brilliant for everyone to see him.

“It’s the first time he’s ever been here. It was a really good moment for everyone to meet him and see him. He’s been so supportive of me personally, which has been incredible.

“Then, Mr Greig, he messaged me and it’s just been the first chance he had to get in. They both told stories about each other and it was nice to see them both. They’re both really behind us and what we’re doing.