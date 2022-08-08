Steven Davis ‘a great example’ says Rangers boss

The Northern Ireland captain put in an influential performance at the weekend as Kilmarnock were defeated 2-0 with second-half goals from Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos.

Davis could have left in the summer when his contract was set to expire but penned a one-year contract extension.

The win at Ibrox against a stubborn Killie side was the 37-year-old’s first appearance of the season.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst says he was happy Steven Davis ‘stayed on’ at Rangers

“We had some players who played really well and gave the team what was needed,” Van Bronckhorst said ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League qualifier second leg.

“Steven Davis it was his first start this season but you still see the ability and quality that he has.

“He showed that again today.

“I’m pleased with his performance.

“Of course he was one of the players after last season that we had to sit down with him and talk about his future.

With the age he has, it is always good to leave it until the end of the season and he felt he had more in him for his future

“He played really well and he is a player who is a great example for all my players in the squad because of the way he is being a pro and making sure he is fit.

“You could see, if you do so then you can play at a really high level at a high age.