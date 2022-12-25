Trailing runaway leaders Celtic by nine points in the cinch Premiership, the Ibrox hierarchy know that a massive effort and direction shift will be required to stop their Glasgow rivals from becoming champions once again.

The mid-season managerial switch, with Beale coming in for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, caused some turbulence at the club but with three victories – albeit all by one goal – in his first three matches, Beale has steadied the ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it is about improving it for the second half of the season.

Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury

Goalkeeper does not look like a pressing issue right now, with Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin more than capable for the domestic duties ahead of them.

Defence has been a problem this season, although mainly down to a horrific run of injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At various stages, Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Leon King have been unavailable.

Goldson’s absence from mid-October until last week had a seriously detrimental impact on the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only is he Rangers’ best defender, he also leads the backline, vocal and organised.

The defence will undoubtedly get better with Goldson restored at centre-half. Souttar, Helander and Yilmaz have been missing for some months but are expected back in the coming months, meaning that recruitment in that department seems less likely than others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs’ Ryan Porteous has been loosely linked with a move across the M8 and while he is admired by Beale, the 23-year-old is also wanted by a clutch of English Championship clubs and a move south is on the cards.

Midfield, however, is more of a pressing concern, especially as veteran Northern Ireland international Steven Davis is out for the season with a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While not a regular starter, Davis’ intelligence and passing ability leaves a tangible void in Rangers’ squad.

John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack allow Rangers to attain a certain level domestically but there is still a lack of creativity and dynamism in the middle of this Rangers team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of Ianis Hagi, nearing a return after a year on the sidelines, will give them those qualities but after his own serious knee injury, there is no guarantee he will come back the same player.

Tom Lawrence, a summer signing for Derby who scores goals from distance and is a threat from set-pieces, is also injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman’s ability to run at players gives the team directness but Beale may be inclined to look at a midfielder who can give the team more attacking gains.

Teenager Alex Lowry, back from injury now, might get some more responsibility if a creative midfielder cannot be sourced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of Connor Goldson, left, will add stability to Rangers' backline.

In attack, the futures of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are still unclear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale has made the right noises in terms of wanting to keep the duo but as of next month, they can talk to other clubs with their contracts at Ibrox in their last six months.

If new deals cannot be agreed, or the players do not want to stay, do Rangers try to recoup some money in January for them?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither player has hit the levels of previous campaigns.

In Antonio Colak, Rangers have a poacher who will thrive on good service, but Scott Wright, Fashion Sakala and Rabbi Matondo have limited impacts and are inconsistent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite winning their past three matches against Hibs, Aberdeen and Ross County, the general perception of this Rangers team remains that it is a pale shadow of previous versions, in need of refreshment and replenishment, with many within the ranks starting to age.

To do that, though, Beale will need backing from above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before Van Bronckhorst left, in the wake of a quite tragic Champions League campaign, he alluded to having very little money to play with.

To keep pace with Celtic and be back at Europe’s top table, Rangers will need to open the chequebook and use what funds they have available wisely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That perhaps will be the biggest test of Beale, sporting director Ross Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson as they try to arrest the slide of the past six months.

At least two new players are required across midfield and attack in January to revitalise this team, but the noises coming out of Ibrox indicate that summer, rather than winter, is when the serious rebuild will take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the injury to Davis will force the club’s hand but with a large wage bill and a slightly bloated squad, there is a hope that they can soldier on with what they have at their disposal rather than making sweeping changes.