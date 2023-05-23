The midfielder suffered a double tear of his ACL just before Christmas which ruled him out for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

In a statement on the club's website, Rangers have announced that the 38-year-old, who has made over 350 appearances for the club across two spells, 'will continue working with the club's medical team to support his return to full fitness'.

In an interview with BBC Sport NI in February, the most-capped UK footballer of all time vowed that he didn't want the injury to force him into retirement as his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Rangers have confirmed that Steven Davis will work with the club's medical staff as he bids to get back from injury

"I've got to be realistic, it's a big injury and takes a lot of time to come back from," Davis told BBC Northern Ireland.

"At my age and the stage I'm at in my career I know it's going to be difficult but I've always been a very fit person so that should stand me in good stead and give me the best possible chance of playing again.

"I haven't made any decisions about moving forward, I'll just concentrate on 'rehabbing' to the best of my ability and stay focused. I don't want this to be the defining moment that ends my career."

The Light Blues also revealed that Allan McGregor, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Alfredo Morelos will all depart the club in the summer following the expiry of their contracts.

Rangers finished runners-up to Premiership champions Celtic this season and will end the season without a trophy.

Boss Michael Beale, who took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November, promised a revamp of the Rangers squad for next season.

A statement on Rangers website read: "Each of the departing players has given the club excellent service and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the warmest wishes and thanks of everyone at Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre.

"The individuals have contributed enormously to the club‘s capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season’s Scottish Cup, the run to the UEFA Europa League final and qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season. Allan McGregor, of course, also gained significant honours with the club in his first spell and broke the 500 appearance mark for Gers back in April.