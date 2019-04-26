Steven Gerrard confirms Jake Hastie part of Rangers’ transfer plans

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is currently targeting players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

The Ibrox manager admits that there is “still a lot of work to do” on the squad going forward and he knows the players he wants to retain for next season, including on-loan winger Ryan Kent.

Rangers have already secured a deal for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, while they are reportedly close to a move for Motherwell starlet Jake Hastie.

“It’s no secret that there’s an interest there but until we get it (Hastie) complete, there’s nothing really to say on it,” said Gerrard. “I’m not going to sit here and deny it because obviously it’s out there that there is an interest.”

Gerrard also commented on future plans: “I think there has been progress in different areas, I look at the bigger picture and not just the points tally.

“There is still a lot of work to do. We certainly know the players we want to take with us going forward, we are at the stage of the season where you can go and identify players but until the window opens you can’t go and get they targets, at the minute we have to go after free contracts.

“All you do is move forward with the people you trust and when the time comes you leave the others behind.

“We will have to wait and see what the (transfer) window brings, I can’t give you any names at the moment.

“It is important that we do improve the quality of the eleven going forward.”