Steven Gerrard feels Rangers have given themselves 'a good chance'

The pressure was on the Scottish champions after defeats to Lyon and Sparta Prague, but first half goals from Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe breathed new life into their Group A challenge.

After beating Sparta Prague 4-3 away, French side Lyon have nine points from nine, Sparta are on four points with Rangers now on three ahead of the return game against Brondby on November 4.

“We’ve kick-started our Europa League campaign,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

Steven Gerrard gives his team instructions from the touchline

“The first two results weren’t good enough. We’ve got to replicate this performance and result in a couple weeks time.

“If we do it’s going to be very interesting. We’ve given ourselves a good chance. If we get out this group it’ll be a superb job.”

The Rangers boss was delighted to see his side produce an impressive performance on the night.

He said: “You can pick the bones out little moments but, in the main, we controlled, we dominated. It’s really close to the 90-minute performance we’ve been looking for.

“The substitutes were excellent, they brought energy and helped us control the game in the final moments.

“The first goal put us in a good place, but we haven’t been scoring enough ugly goals.