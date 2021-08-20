Steven Gerrard vows to give Ryan Kent time to regain his form

The Gers attacker has had a slow start to the season and was replaced by Scott Wright at half-time in the 1-0 Europa League play-off first leg win over Alashkert at Ibrox on Thursday night, when the game was goalless.

Ahead of the trip to Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Sunday, the former Liverpool and England captain said: “I think it is clear that he is not at his best level right now.

“But as his manager and the staff, we will give him the support he needs to get back to the best place as quick as he can.

Rangers' Ryan Kent.

“Ryan has been absolutely phenomenal for me and the club since he walked through the door.

“It is very rare to see him when he is not in top form but he is human, it happens, I had more dips in form than anyone out there so I understand that, he needs myself, the staff and team-mates to get round him and it will only take that one bit of brilliance or that one big performance and he will be back in the place we need him.”

Midfielder Juninho Bacuna, signed from Huddersfield on Thursday, was introduced to the Ibrox crowd at half-time against Alashkert and Gerrard believes the fans should look forward to seeing the 24-year-old in action.

“He is an attacking midfielder, he likes to get forward, likes to make things happen in the final third, he has got a good range of passing,” said Gerrard who revealed attacker Fashion Sakala is out with a groin niggle.

“He is a powerful boy, he likes to take a shot on, he can create and score.

“He hasn’t played much of late so we won’t be throwing him right into the mix.

“We will be patient, we will do some fitness assessments on him this morning to see where his levels are at but he will be within the group very shortly whether it is next week or after the international break.