Steven Gerrard wants ‘relentless and ruthless’ Rangers

Joe Aribo and Connor Goldson put the cinch Premiership champions 2-0 up before Harry Clarke, on loan from Arsenal, pulled a goal back with his first counter for the Staggies.

Gers striker Alfredo Morelos scored a third after the break but County striker Jordan White reduced the deficit from the spot before substitute Scott Arfield netted a fourth to seal the three points.

Boss Gerrard said: “I think we can be better and can go on and get five or six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Pic by Getty.

“That’s the way I want my teams to play, organised and hard to play against.

“We want to be as relentless and ruthless in the box as we can be. That is the way Rangers teams should look.

“It was much more like us, both in and out of possession.

“I’m a lot happier today. As you can see quite clearly what we are trying to do.

“We are trying to be more organised at times and we are still trying to fine-tune that.

“We are still waiting to have a full squad and be fully settled so we will get better.

“I thought we showed a lot of quality today and we created a lot.

“James (Tavernier) had a good chance at the end and it could have been one or two more.

“Going forward we looked really dangerous. We have come away from home and got three important points which is the main thing.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.