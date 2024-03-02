Steven Davis applauds the Rangers fans ahead of the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox against Motherwell. Davis, a former Northern Ireland captain who confirmed his retirement from the game in January, spent two spells as a Rangers player plus held the caretaker manager's role. A special presentation was made to the 39-year-old ahead of kick-off to honour the Rangers Hall of Fame inductee. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The 39-year-old was invited back to the Ibrox club he served over two spells as a player and for a brief period in the caretaker manager’s role to receive a special presentation of two glass decanters.

Davis, an inductee into the Scottish giants’ Hall of Fame, was offered a warm welcome before kick-off in the cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell as supporters chanted his name and displayed banners celebrating the midfielder’s contribution to Rangers history.

Members of the Davis family were also in attendance as Rangers made a pre-match presentation on the pitch.

Davis set a British caps record for men’s football by representing Northern Ireland on 140 occasions, plus picked up a string of club honours in Rangers colours.

He won four league titles with Rangers alongside lifting both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup on three occasions.

During the rehabilitation period from a long-term knee injury sustained in 2022 he served as caretaker manager of Rangers following the departure of Michael Beale.

Davis’ celebrated playing career also included time with Aston Villa, Fulham and Southampton in England – signing for Rangers in 2008 and again in 2019.

He was awarded the MBE in 2017 for services to football.

The show of appreciation for Davis by Rangers was celebrated across social media, with a selection of comments on X (formerly Twitter) as follows:

@Smudgersmith15: The man from Cullybacky!

@aaiqbal01: New manager for Rangers in the future with Barry Ferguson as his assistant manager

@Craig64560828: Deserves his induction, has been a fantastic player for us over the years, even had a little taste of leading the famous. congrats @stevendavis8 what a fantastic career you have had

@RantRangers: A true legend for club and country. The Ulster Pirlo.