WATCH: Rangers manager Philippe Clement pays tribute to Ibrox and Northern Ireland legend Steven Davis after his retirement from football
Davis - a boyhood Rangers fan - has not played since sustaining an ACL injury in December 2022.
In the 2007-08 season, he was involved with Rangers in winning the Scottish Cup; in 2008-09 it was the Scottish League title and Scottish Cup; in 2009-10 the Scottish League title and League Cup.
Davis was voted Scottish Professional Footballers' Association PFA 'Player of the Year' in May 2010 and in 2010-11 won the Scottish League title, for a third year running.
In total, his honours with Rangers were four League titles (the last under Steven Gerrard) two Scottish Cups, and one Scottish League Cup, and he added a UEFA Cup runners-up medal in 2008.
"There were so many highlights,” he said. “It was always an ambition of mine to play for Rangers so to get the opportunity was a very proud moment.
“The 2008 run to the European final in Manchester was an incredible experience and the whole build-up to the occasion and number of fans we took (it was reckoned there were 150,000) was unbelievable.
"Winning the first Scottish League title was another very special moment for me and scoring in the League Cup final against Celtic was a personal highlight where we went on to win the game.
“And, of course, captaining Rangers, although in my last season at Ibrox of the first spell, there were extremely difficult times for the club.”