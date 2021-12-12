'We did them perfectly' - what Giovanni van Bronckhorst had to say about win over Hearts

The significance of the 2-0 win, courtesy of first half goals from Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo, was not lost on van Bronckhorst who remains unbeaten after five games in charge of the Ibrox club.

Rangers had to withstand considerable pressure, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor in outstanding form, but saw the match out as Hearts finished it with 10 men after Josh Ginnelly’s 81st minute dismissal.

“We have a big win here,” said the Dutchman. “It’s a difficult place to go. I said that before the game. I think in the first minutes of the game, you could see what Hearts would bring to the game.

Rangers’ Joe Aribo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal of the game

“They started really well but I think we defended well with the pressure and the moments where we could be dangerous on the counter attack, we did them perfectly in the first 15 minutes. That gave us a little bit of confidence and the 2-0 was important.

“They also had a lot of chances in the beginning but we kept fighting as a team to get a result here until the end. Especially in the second half when the game got quite physical.