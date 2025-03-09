After making it three Premiership victories on the spin for the first time this season, Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says his team are finally beginning to click amid a sea of change at The Showgrounds.

The men from the north coast are currently embarking on their first season of full-time football, which saw a managerial change and a mass of new players arriving and leaving back in the summer.

Inconsistency has plagued Shiels men for large spells this term but they have now won their last three games - including Saturday's 1-0 success against Glenavon at Mourneview Park - as they aim to finish in the top-six.

Those victories have also been rubber-stamped with clean sheets – much to Shiels’ satisfaction.

Declan McManus struck a priceless winner for Coleraine as they edged out Glenavon at Mourneview Park

"We knew it was going to be tough earlier on in the season," he stated.

"A lot of players had left and a lot had signed...and then we had to strengthen again in the January window.

"We had to give the January arrivals time to settle as well, but I think you can see that they have.

"I think we've got five clean sheets out of six against really different opponents and that's a springboard as we always have quality at the top end of the pitch to create and get goals.

"The games that we've won recently have been in different ways. Today we had to fight and battle, at Windsor we had to get the ball down and pass, and at home to Portadown was probably similar.

"It's just about finding ways to win games."

Mourneview Park has been a difficult assignment for Coleraine in recent times as their last victory in the league at the venue was back in August 2019.

However, that wait was finally put to an end as January arrival Declan McManus came off the bench to score an unstoppable 30-yard free-kick with less than minutes remaining in a low-key contest.

Coleraine moved temporarily into sixth spot in the table at the full-time whistle but were quickly displaced by Portadown after their tea-time victory at home to Carrick Rangers.

The fight for the coveted top-half position is going to go down to the wire, and Shiels is hoping that they can maintain their recent good run of form as they travel to reigning champions Larne next weekend.

He reflected: "I've seen it before from Declan in training and it's not an accident, it's repetition of practice and the technique of that is outstanding.

"Those are the fine margins in games that could go either way and that's the difference in three points rather than one or zero.

"Sometimes you need that bit of quality at the top end and it was a superb goal.

"We want to finish as strong as possible.

"The foundations we are doing are for the future and we are looking towards year two and three to push us up the league.

"We want to finish the season with momentum and as far up the table as we can.

"Each game because the league is so congested can really push you up.