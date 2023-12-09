Loughgall manager Dean Smith admits he isn't concerned by his side's recent form as they make the journey to the Coleraine Showgrounds this afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After making a bright start on their return to the top flight, Smith's boys haven't won in their last four Sports Direct Premiership fixtures.

However, they did pick up a point in their last league game as they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Carrick Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, Coleraine are on a barren run as their last victory was in the marathon penalty shoot-out win against Ballymena United at the start of last month.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith takes his side to the Coleraine Showgrounds this afternoon

Both teams would be knocked-out of the BetMcLean Cup during the week as Loughgall lost 2-0 at Portadown, whilst Coleraine were beaten 3-2 at home by in-form Glenavon.

"Our recent run of results doesn't concern me at all," Smith said.

"If you told me back in August that we'd be 8th and amassed the points that we currently have come the start of December, I'd have taken it all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd say we probably got a little bit greedy when we started off well as you naturally want more.

"However, all the games for us in this league are massive and it's completely relentless.

"The players have been great so far and given us completely everything but we knew there would be bumps on the road.

"We have to keep looking at the bigger picture which is remaining in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tuesday night at Portadown was disappointing as we missed a series of chances. It looked like one goal was going to win it and to be fair they took it.”

Loughgall have taken points from Larne, Crusaders and Cliftonville so far this season but Smith has challenged his players to not get blown away inside the opening stages of games.

“Coleraine is a tough game as they are strong at home and have a fantastic set of players,” he said.

"But we will go there and try and take something from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst we have taken some notable scalps, we want to be competitive against all the teams regardless of league position.