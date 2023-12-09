Recent run of results doesn't concern Loughgall boss Dean Smith as Villagers make their way to the north coast to face Coleraine
After making a bright start on their return to the top flight, Smith's boys haven't won in their last four Sports Direct Premiership fixtures.
However, they did pick up a point in their last league game as they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Carrick Rangers.
Similarly, Coleraine are on a barren run as their last victory was in the marathon penalty shoot-out win against Ballymena United at the start of last month.
Both teams would be knocked-out of the BetMcLean Cup during the week as Loughgall lost 2-0 at Portadown, whilst Coleraine were beaten 3-2 at home by in-form Glenavon.
"Our recent run of results doesn't concern me at all," Smith said.
"If you told me back in August that we'd be 8th and amassed the points that we currently have come the start of December, I'd have taken it all day.
"I'd say we probably got a little bit greedy when we started off well as you naturally want more.
"However, all the games for us in this league are massive and it's completely relentless.
"The players have been great so far and given us completely everything but we knew there would be bumps on the road.
"We have to keep looking at the bigger picture which is remaining in the league.
"Tuesday night at Portadown was disappointing as we missed a series of chances. It looked like one goal was going to win it and to be fair they took it.”
Loughgall have taken points from Larne, Crusaders and Cliftonville so far this season but Smith has challenged his players to not get blown away inside the opening stages of games.
“Coleraine is a tough game as they are strong at home and have a fantastic set of players,” he said.
"But we will go there and try and take something from the game.
"Whilst we have taken some notable scalps, we want to be competitive against all the teams regardless of league position.
"It’s important that we don’t lose games within the first 10 or 15 minutes but rather keep things tight and then grow into it by implementing our own style of play.”