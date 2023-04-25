James completed the game at Stamford Bridge against the European champions but a scan revealed the extent of the problem, meaning he will play no further part in the club’s hugely disappointing campaign.

The form of the England defender has been one of the few positives in Chelsea’s season, with his performances either at right-back as part of a back four or at wing-back ahead of a three having regularly been excellent when available.

Yet struggles with fitness have limited him to 16 starts in the Premier League, and he has not been able to put together a run of games since missing the World Cup with England last year.

Reece James of Chelsea is replaced by team mate Cesar Azpilicueta after picking up an injury.

Lampard confirmed that Mason Mount, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club, is also unlikely to play again before the season’s final game.

The midfielder is set to have surgery on a long-term pelvic problem, and with uncertainty over a new contract the England man could have played his last game for the club.

“It’s a blow for all of us because they’re big players,” said Lampard. “Reece has a hamstring injury he picked up in the Madrid game, he got through the game but we scanned it in the following days.

“Mason has been carrying this pelvic injury for quite a while, it definitely predates myself. Medical staff have been trying, but we’ve got to a stage where he will have minor surgery.

“It’ll probably be a four-week recovery and we all know where that gets us to.”

Chelsea are 11th, and barring a dramatic upswing in form during the final seven league games are unlikely to be involved in the race to qualify for the Europa League or Conference League.

They face Brentford at Stamford Bridge this evening.