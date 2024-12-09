Referee David Coote has been sacked following the emergence of a video where he made derogatory remarks about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) confirmed the termination of the 42-year-old Nottinghamshire official’s employment in a statement on Monday afternoon, saying that a thorough investigation had concluded he was “in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable”.

“Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare,” PGMOL’s statement added.

“David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.”

The video which triggered PGMOL’s investigation into Coote’s conduct first came to public attention on November 11.

In it, Coote is asked for his views on a Liverpool match where he has just been fourth official, and describes them as “s***”.

He then describes Klopp as a “c***”, and, asked why he felt that way, Coote says the German had “a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown” and had accused him of lying.

“I have got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f****** arrogant, so I do my best not to speak to him,” Coote said.

Later in the video, Coote again refers to Klopp, this time as a “German c***”.

The Football Association opened its own investigation into that video, understood to be centred on that last comment and whether Coote’s reference to Klopp’s nationality constituted an aggravated breach of its misconduct rules. That investigation remains ongoing.

The investigation by PGMOL which led to Coote’s contract being terminated is also understood to have looked at another video which appeared to show Coote snorting a white powder, purportedly during Euro 2024 where he was one of the assistant VARs for the tournament.

European football’s governing body UEFA also appointed an ethics investigator to look into the matter.

The FA is also separately investigating an allegation – strenuously denied by Coote – that he discussed the prospect of giving a Leeds player a yellow card with a fan prior to a match in an online conversation. The Sun alleges after Coote booked the player, he messaged the individual back to say: “I hope you backed as discussed.”

The FA said it was investigating the allegation as “a matter of urgency”.

Coote said: “I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations. Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life, they have never affected my decision-making on the field. I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

PGMOL’s investigation did not look at the allegation related to the Leeds yellow card.