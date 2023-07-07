News you can trust since 1737
Reports: Northern Ireland international Shea Charles closing in on £10.5 million move to Southampton from Manchester City

Northern Ireland international Shea Charles is set to be on the move as Southampton are believed to be closing in on a deal for the Manchester City midfielder.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the City U21 captain is on the verge of joining Russell Martin’s side, who were relegated to the Championship last season.

Charles made his debut for Pep Guardiola’s side at the end of last season against Brentford and has been involved in the senior matchday squad on three occasions.

The 19-year-old has won eight caps for Northern Ireland and can play in either defence or midfield, with Southampton yet again bringing a product of City’s youth academy to St Mary’s Stadium after the captures of Romeo Lavia, Sam Edozie, Gavin Bazunu and Juan Larios last summer.

Shea Charles has been linked with a move to Southampton from Manchester CityShea Charles has been linked with a move to Southampton from Manchester City
The fee for Charles is set to be in the region of £10.5m which could rise to £15m if add-ons are triggered.

City will also have a buy-back clause in the agreement, as well as receiving a sell-on clause should Charles move on from Southampton.

Charles had been of interest to clubs across Britain as well as further afield, however, it appears that the Saints will be his next destination.

Southampton’s new Director of Football Jason Wilcox has recently left City, where he was Head of the Academy, and is therefore fully aware of Charles’ ability.

