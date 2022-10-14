Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw and the Football Association of Ireland later apologised "for any offence caused" however critics have said that more decisive action must be taken.

Mr Ringlando has led many reconciliation projects using basketball, GAA, soccer and rugby over the years. In 2010 he resigned from the UUP after then party leader Tom Elliott refused to attend GAA matches.

Now Mr Ringland says the FAI - and others - need to take proactive steps to secure a stable future for the next generation on the island.

Trevor Ringland, right, with one of the Founder members of the Civil Rights movement, Austin Currie, at the 40th Anniversary of the Civil Rights campaign.

"I recall Alan McBride whose wife was murdered by the IRA in the Shankill Bomb," the solicitor said. "He said about those who planted the bomb - without taking anything away from their personal responsibility - 'I also blame the sectarian society that created their mindsets'.

"Such words could be applied to the rise of incidents that have exposed a deep sectarianism that persists in our society, especially amongst some of our younger members, whether it be the singing of the ballad of Sean South at the celebrations of the Limerick hurlers, members of the Orange Order singing a horrendous song about the murder of Michaela McAreavey, or the Republic of Ireland women's football team singing 'up the IRA' as part of their celebrations after their victory against Scotland.

"So without taking anything away from the responsibility of the individuals who sang those particular songs I also blame a society that is not educated in a way that they appreciate what those songs represent.

"Hatred is a taught behaviour and if it is taught it can be untaught and certainly as we look to the future it needs to be challenged."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the late Maurice Hayes, a high profile Irish civil servant and politician, once told him: 'There was nothing achieved through violence that could not otherwise have been achieved through peaceful means'.

Mr Ringland added: "That is the proper basis for future relations on this island".

He urged the FAI to reach out to those behind the Northern Ireland 'Football for All' campaign, which deliberately targeted sectarianism in the game.

Adding: "This needs to happen. It is now up to the FAI and the rest of our society to show leadership and to challenge those hatreds wherever they emerge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter has asked the FAI three times since Thursday morning if the team plan to meet with any victims of terrorism, without any response.

Kenny Donaldson, Director of Services with victims’ group, the South East Fermanagh Foundation said the “wonderful sporting success” of the Irish team “will bring joy to many Irish people”. But he added: “We have issued two separate requests to meet with the women’s team and this point no response has been received, nor date confirmed. We again appeal for confirmation of a meeting to be agreed at the earliest possible occasion."