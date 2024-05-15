Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robbie Fraser said his dream had come true after making his Rangers debut 14 years on from joining the club’s academy.

The 21-year-old defender’s hard work in progressing through the system at Ibrox paid off when he came off the bench to replace Ridvan Yilmaz after an hour in Tuesday night’s 5-2 cinch Premiership victory over Dundee.

Fraser now plans to keep “chipping away” to get more game time under boss Philippe Clement.

He told RangersTV: “That was a huge moment for me. Fourteen years at the club so I have been through it all.

Rangers' Robbie Fraser and Dundee's Finlay Robertson in action during a cinch Premiership match at Ibrox

“It is not only a huge moment for me but for my family, my friends and the people that are close to me.

“It is something you dream of as a young boy, coming on at Ibrox and to get three points in front of the fans, it doesn’t get much better.

“The gaffer just said that he believed in me, he liked what he saw, and he just said go and be positive and do what I’ve been doing.

“I felt I did that but, of course, I still look at my game and there’s moments to improve. I’ll keep chipping away like I have always done.

“I have been very patient, and it is something that I pride myself on, being patient, chipping away, keeping working hard and hopefully the rewards will come and it was a huge moment for me.”

The Light Blues were shocked when Dundee took a two-goal lead through Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales.

However, another academy graduate, Ross McCausland, reduced the deficit before the break and goals from Cyriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell and a late double from substitute Scott Wright saw the Light Blues run out comfortable winners in the end.

Clement will prepare for the final league game against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday before the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25.

Fraser said: “It shows there is real character, obviously you don’t want to be going behind in games because at this club it is all about trying to get in front and kill teams early, but we showed real bottle and to get a lot of goals was good.