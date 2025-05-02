Andy Mitchell has spoken of his determination to bring the Irish Cup back to Dungannon Swifts for the very first time

Dungannon Swifts striker Andy Mitchell has paid tribute to head coach Rodney McAree as the County Tyrone side aim to get their hands on the Irish Cup for the very first time this afternoon.

The 31-year-old re-joined the Swifts in the 2024 January transfer window and has gone from strength to strength after low-key spells at Glentoran and Coleraine.

Mitchell has led the line fantastically well for the Swifts this season and helped the club create history by qualifying for the top-six in the Premiership for the very first time.

The primary school teacher believes the Swifts' resurgence is down to the coaching and man-management of McAree in the dugout.

He said: "This season has been enjoyable.

"I think it's been a good season overall and our focus is finishing the best as we can and hopefully that continues on May 3

"Rodney has made a huge difference to Dungannon, there's no question about that.

"From where they were two seasons ago at the bottom with a relegation play-off, I've noticed a real difference in terms of mentality that was probably there before.

"It's proven this year with the season we've had but we can't just be happy with one good year, it has to continue season-on-season.

"I feel as fit as I've ever felt but that comes through playing games and that's the manager giving you that belief that you can go out every Saturday and you know you're a good player.

"Rodney's man-management is fantastic and that's something that makes him the best manager in the league."

Cliftonville go in search of retaining their Irish Cup crown and Mitchell says he and his team-mates will give them "huge respect" ahead of the Windsor Park showdown.

However, whilst acknowledging that their opponents will have big-game experiences, he argued how several members of the Dungannon also have history of being involved in high-stake encounters.

"They are a very, very good side,” he continued.

"We will obviously give them huge respect and I was here for the League Cup and I thought they were very professional.

"They obviously have experience of playing in cup finals...but I think it'll be a good game.

"I think there are good footballers in both squads and there's experience within both squads.

"We've got an experienced group with a mix of younger players and to be fair, Cliftonville are exactly the same and I think it's a finely balanced game that will hopefully be good for all the fans who are here.

“I think experience is important but while they have players who have played in recent Cup finals, we have players who have featured in big games too.

“They have played in the Africa Cup of Nations. Their experience is invaluable to us and Cup finals can go either way, it can depend on the bounce of a ball and some luck going your way.