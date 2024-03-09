Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ex-Rangers ace is getting back up to full speed after missing a large chunk of the season through injury.

McAree's men eased their relegation fears last time out as they bagged an impressive 3-1 home win against title challengers Cliftonville, meaning there is now 12 points between them and 11th-placed Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swifts are on their travels to Glenavon this afternoon and know a positive result can help in their quest to finish 7th and a shot at the end-of-season European play-offs.

Chris Hegarty (right) is getting back up to speed following injury, says Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree

The Lurgan Blues were in midweek action as they played out a goalless draw against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

"The more games Chris Hegarty is getting is probably helping us too," McAree stated.

"I know Cathal McGinty is going to right-back and he probably feels that isn't his best position but he's done a good job for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was defensively sound against Cliftonville playing against Sean Stewart and Ronan Hale, who are two very good players.

"You know Chris (Hegarty) is doing well when he heads the ball as that's all he wants to do.

"He's getting that little bit fitter and sharper as he's spent a large part of the season injured and trying to get back to full fitness.

"Hopefully, he's getting there, getting a little bit closer and continuing to improve.

"The boys had last weekend off to get their feet up, relax and recoup.