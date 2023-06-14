News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead

Rodney McAree brings Niall Owens to Dungannon Swifts as winger returns home from the United States

Rodney McAree has brought in his third new recruit ahead of the 2023-24 campaign as winger Niall Owens joins the Stangmore Park based club.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read

The 23-year-old started his career at Ballinamallard United before moving to America, where he combined his studies whilst playing for California State University - Bakersfield in NCAA Division One.

However, the winger has decided to return home and McAree was quick to land his signature after keeping an eye on his development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told Dungannon Swifts’ official website: “Niall broke through into the first team at Ballinamallard United as an 18-year-old and did very well before going to America on a Scholarship.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree welcomes Niall Owens to Stangmore ParkDungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree welcomes Niall Owens to Stangmore Park
Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree welcomes Niall Owens to Stangmore Park
Most Popular

“Niall is someone I have kept an eye on since he left the Irish League.

"I really look forward to working along with him.”

The Swifts have already added Chris Hegarty and Conor Mitchell to their squad whilst Adam Glenny will return to the fold following his loan spell at Annagh United.

However, several players have already left as Caolan Coyle and Ryan Mayse have joined Portadown following the expiry of their contracts, as well as Michael Ruddy, Marc Walsh, Joe McCready and Gerardo Bruna who are on the lookout for new clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Furthermore, Ben Cushnie, Darren Cole, Jordan Jenkins and Mayowa Animasahun have all returned to their parents clubs after being on loan.

Related topics:United StatesSwifts