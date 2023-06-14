The 23-year-old started his career at Ballinamallard United before moving to America, where he combined his studies whilst playing for California State University - Bakersfield in NCAA Division One.

However, the winger has decided to return home and McAree was quick to land his signature after keeping an eye on his development.

He told Dungannon Swifts’ official website: “Niall broke through into the first team at Ballinamallard United as an 18-year-old and did very well before going to America on a Scholarship.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree welcomes Niall Owens to Stangmore Park

“Niall is someone I have kept an eye on since he left the Irish League.

"I really look forward to working along with him.”

The Swifts have already added Chris Hegarty and Conor Mitchell to their squad whilst Adam Glenny will return to the fold following his loan spell at Annagh United.

However, several players have already left as Caolan Coyle and Ryan Mayse have joined Portadown following the expiry of their contracts, as well as Michael Ruddy, Marc Walsh, Joe McCready and Gerardo Bruna who are on the lookout for new clubs.

