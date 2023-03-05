McAree’s side hit the post through Shay McCartan inside the first ten minutes but never overly threatened the Crusaders goal mouth as their Cup journey was brought to an end.

After conceding his side needs ‘a miracle’ to win the Gibson Cup, McAree has challenged his players to show ‘a greater determination’ between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a big part of me doesn't question their honesty within the dressing room,” he said.

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree pictured during Saturday's Irish Cup tie against Crusaders.

"I think they work hard but I think they could do more and show greater determination.

"The goal we conceded hits the post and Jordan Forsythe reacts and puts it in the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shay McCartan hits the posts at the other end and nobody moves, everybody stands and watches it.

"That's a hunger or desire that you want to contribute to do something for your team.

"They need to be stronger mentally and we need to create more leadership in the dressing room.

"We have niggles and aches and pains but we're not the only club at the start of March who has that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You should expect that at this stage of the season so we have to get on with that.

"At this moment in time we're not showing a big enough desire to win games of football."

With the Glens in midweek action away at Carrick Rangers, McAree revealed that he might need to make changes to his starting eleven.

"We will have to look at changing personnel,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I was a sub watching that from the bench I would be coming to knock on my door asking why I wasn't playing because the ones in front aren't doing a good enough job.

"The harsh reality is this is their full-time job and if they don't do it well enough in the long run then they will end up losing their job and someone else comes in to take it.

"That's the harsh reality of the business we work in.