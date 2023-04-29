The Glens know they need to beat Crusaders this afternoon and hope Linfield fall to a defeat in the other side of north Belfast against Cliftonville to get second spot in the standings.

Finishing second would mean automatic entry for the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season and avoid the end of season play-off fixtures for the last European berth.

McAree, however, is intent on drowning out noise of updates from Solitude and knows any result other than a win for his side is ‘irrelevant’ in their European qualification bid.

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree is hoping his side can secure second in the Premiership standings and earn automatic European qualification.

"We spoke about giving ourselves an opportunity, to put ourselves in a position where we can maybe affect things and we've done that,” he said.

"We can't affect anything if we don't go to Seaview and win so we have to go there, focus on our job in hand and have to go there and try to get the three points.

"If we don't get three points it's irrelevant - we have to win the game of football.

"But we're looking forward to it and we'll go and embrace the challenge.

"It would be nice to get European football.

"Everybody wants to win the league but in my opinion the best team has won the league.

“Larne have been the best team across the whole of the season and congratulations to them.

“If we end up finishing second or qualifying for Europe we see it as a satisfactory season.”

Glentoran have been leading 3-0 at half-time in their last two games against Cliftonville and Coleraine, with McAree pleased to give minutes to members of his squad ahead of potentially being involved in the European play-offs.

"3-0 at half-time two weeks in a row? - you'd certainly take it,” he added.

“It's nice to give people minutes when you’re in a commanding lead.

“It's very hard to keep everybody as happy as they want to be so it's nice to give people minutes.

“The two wins sets us up well for going into our final league match.