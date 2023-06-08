The former Burnley, Linfield, St Johnstone and Larne goalkeeper becomes Rodney McAree’s first arrival since he was re-appointed as manager earlier this week.

Mitchell was at Warrenpoint Town last season but the former Northern Ireland U21 international has opted to join the Swifts, who preserved their Premiership status with a promotion/relegation play-off win against Annagh United.

In a statement on the club’s website, McAree believes the arrival of the 27-year-old will help provide competition between the sticks.

Conor Mitchell has left Warrenpoint Town to join Dungannon Swifts

“Conor has got good experience, he’s got great presence, he’s a good organiser and he talks very well,” he said.

"His professionalism around training and how he conducts himself is second to none, so he’ll certainly bring good competition along with Decky (Dunne).

"There’s already a very good goalkeeper at the Club in Decky. Someone who I thought done every well in the play off games, but ultimately, we can’t rely on one good goalkeeper to get us through the course of a season.

“We have to look and try and bring in more quality and we have done that along with Conor. We are looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, McAree has been linked with bringing three former players back to the club as Chris Hegarty, Seanan Clucas and Dougie Wilson could all return to Stangmore Park.

The trio played under McAree during his first stint in charge and helped the Swifts secure their first ever senior trophy in the 2018 BetMcLean Cup.

Wilson is out of contract after spending two years at Ballymena United, whilst Chris Hegarty has been made available for transfer by Crusaders.

