The Glens looked like making it five successive wins under McAree as Conor McMenamin came off the bench to curl a ‘Goal of the Season’ contender into the net with just eight minutes to go.

However, Coleraine quickly responded and secured a point with just a minute left on the clock as Shevlin reacted quickest to turn the ball into the net from close range.

“We have to manage the game a little bit better," McAree said.

Glentoran's Conor McMenamin celebrates his goal against Coleraine

“We were going up the left-hand side with the ball at that stage and decided that instead of going to the white line or giving away a throw-in, we tried to go inside and ultimately lost possession.

“We could have defended the ball that came into our box and then the corner-kick.

“Whenever you take the lead and score the goal Conor has scored to put you 2-1 up, you’re disappointed to not see the game out with six or seven minutes to go."

The teams would also find themselves level at the break as an own goal from Aaron Jarvis cancelled out Dean Jarvis' opener at the other end.

Just two minutes after Shevlin had missed a penalty for the hosts.

Despite being disappointed at not seeing the game out, McAree was thrilled to have Northern Ireland international McMenamin back at his disposal.

“It is great to see Conor back," he enthused.

“I think the league misses people like Conor and you look at Jordan Stewart playing for Glenavon; they are talented players and you want to see them out on the pitch.

“It’s not only Conor, there is Shay McCartan who was missing for seven games which ultimately ended up being 10 weeks.

“It’s good getting Shay minutes as he’s been sharper since coming back, you have Niall McGinn who is getting more football and sharpness, as well as competition for places.

McAree will manage Glentoran in his first 'Big Two' derby tomorrow night against Linfield and has challenged his squad to make a return to winning ways.

“We have to try and get back to winning ways at home to Linfield on Tuesday night,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“There will be a good crowd, a good atmosphere and a local derby.

“Both teams are going into it in good form.

"So, hopefully, it’ll be a good spectacle for the supporters and we get three points."

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D.Jarvis, Brown (Lynch, 27), A.Jarvis (Fyfe, 85), Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott.

Subs (not used): Doherty, Mullan, McCrudden, Carlin, McLaughlin.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane (Singleton, 70), McCullough, Wilson, Burns (Plum, 78), McCartan (R.Donnelly, 78), Marshall, J.Donnelly, Devlin, McGinn, Uzokwe (McMenamin, 57).

Subs (not used): Webber, Crowe, Wightman.