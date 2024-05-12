Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for April.

The Swifts won all five post-split fixtures in April defeating Carrick Rangers, Newry City, Loughgall, Glenavon and Ballymena United. It's the first time McAree has won the prestigious monthly prize since 2016.

McAree said: "It's been a few years since I've won this award, so I was pleased when I got the call.

