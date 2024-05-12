Rodney McAree hoping his Dungannon Swifts side can carry on momentum gained from their post-split results into next season as he is named Manager of the Month for April
The Swifts won all five post-split fixtures in April defeating Carrick Rangers, Newry City, Loughgall, Glenavon and Ballymena United. It's the first time McAree has won the prestigious monthly prize since 2016.
McAree said: "It's been a few years since I've won this award, so I was pleased when I got the call.
"We had a fantastic end to the season, winning the last five games. All credit goes to the players, who kept fighting until the end of the season. Hopefully we can this form into next season."
