Rodney McAree and his Dungannon Swifts squad endured a tough afternoon at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Rodney McAree says his Dungannon Swifts side gave up too many chances which were ruthlessly punished by a rampant Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

The Swifts went into the game on the back of four successive wins in the Premiership – but it was brought to a resounding end as Coleraine ran out 4-0 victors on the Ballycastle Road.

Zane Okoro’s opener and a Caolan Marron own goal had the Bannsiders in control at the interval, with Joel Cooper and Will Patching adding further strikes after the restart.

The Swifts failed to overly trouble Aidan Harris in the Coleraine goal and McAree was disappointed with the chances his side gave up.

"I thought we started the game well and we were decent for the first 10 to 12 minutes,” he said.

"It then fell apart after that but I think Coleraine are a very good team and the best we’ve played this season.

"They are well-drilled, well-coached and they have very good players but they haven’t had to work overly hard for the goals.

"They have all came from individual mistakes from ourselves in terms of giving the ball away and making rash decisions, which we’ve got punished for.

"Our form and performances over this past while has been good but we were miles off it today if we’re honest.”

McAree knew that his side needed to score the next goal after trailing 2-0 at half-time – but any hopes of a comeback were quickly evaporated when Cooper added Coleraine’s third on 55 minutes.

He stated: "At 2-0 down at half-time, you go in and cling onto the hope of getting back into it by scoring the next goal.

"But we gave the ball away and the far end of the pitch and it ends up in the back of our net.

"We gave the ball away for the fourth near our dugout and it ends up in a penalty kick.

"It’s disappointing as you give yourself no opportunity of getting back into it.