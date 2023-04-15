The Glens currently find themselves fifth in the Danske Bank Premiership table and know they will need to realistically bank nine points from their remaining three fixtures if they are to finish second and secure automatic European qualification next season.

The east Belfast side gained a late point against Linfield on Wednesday night through Bobby Burns’ close-range finish and McAree remarked that a few ‘home truths’ had been said to the players after their recent 2-0 defeat away at Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the Larne game, I was a little bit confused and lost as I didn't understand where the performance came from,” he said, ahead of hosting Cliftonville today. "Larne ran over the top of us in the first 30 minutes...and we were disappointed with that.

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree

"We tried to sort that out at half-time and I thought we were a little bit better in the second half.

"There were probably a few home truths heading into the Linfield game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got a massive response from the Larne game and that was important as we were terrible.

"I thought we deserved something out of the game.

"Whenever our boys show that level of performance and work-rate as they did against Linfield, there should be no excuses for the Larne game as we were more than worthy of a point.

"The draw keeps us in with a shout of finishing second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to look at our next game and win it but, realistically, we have to win all our next three matches to stand any chance.

"We could win our next three matches and still not get automatic qualification.

"If our season runs into play-off territory and we put in a level of performance that we did against Linfield, then it will take a good team to beat us.”

McAree, who took charge in January, already has one eye on bringing new arrivals through the door at The Oval for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A title challenge faded for the Glens after a barren run of results from November to January, as well as being knocked out of the Irish Cup by Crusaders.

"I think at every club, you have to try and look at introducing a little bit of freshness,” he added. "Obviously, I'm relatively new to this role at the club.

"And you need to have an opportunity of putting your own stamp on it.

"How big of a revamp will probably be determined on how the next three games go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think everybody is realistic.

"And everybody in the changing rooms knows that.

"Football is a cruel business at times as you could be looking to find a new club very quickly.

"And those players in there know it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we try to say to them is where do they go after Glentoran?

"We have to try and get every last ounce out of them.

"And I trust everybody that was in the squad for the Linfield game.