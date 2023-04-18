The Inver Reds secured a first ever Gibson Cup in the club's history during last Friday's 2-0 win against Crusaders.

Scotsman Ferguson has been a mainstay between the posts for Larne this campaign and is already looking forward to playing in the Champions League next season.

“The way Kenny and Tiernan are, this should only be the start for us," he said.

Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson has won the Danske Bank Premiership for the second time in his career.

"We have to enjoy this moment because it is something historic for the club, the players and the fans but we want more of this.

“There is a massive opportunity for the club. Champions League football is going to be massive for us.

“But look, we will enjoy the moment and the game against Linfield this week when we get our hand on the trophy, then we’ll have a good summer and come back raring to go.”

Ferguson played for Linfield during the 2019/20 season and won the League title after the Premiership was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With that in mind, the 25-year-old remarked that this year's success is that little bit sweeter.

“I’ve said to a few people about when I won the league with Linfield, it just wasn’t the same," he added.

“I actually had my medal posted out to me that year. Winning a trophy was still special, but none of us could enjoy it in the same way.

“This is very special, though. I’ve been here for two years and I love the club and everyone in it. It is a special group of players.

“When I was on loan at Linfield I saw what was coming with Larne, I think everyone could.

“I remember playing against them and thinking they had a really good thing coming and they had a really good team at that stage.

“Then, when I spoke to Tiernan, he 100 percent sold me the dream and it’s not too often that happens and then it becomes a reality.

“Once I was in for a few weeks I loved it, but I thought we, myself included, underachieved last year.