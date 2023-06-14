The two 24-year-olds share the award having scored 29 goals each across all competitions.

“It feels good”, said Cliftonville striker Hale.

“You're going to do your best all season and obviously me and Matty have shared it.

Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale (left) and Coleraine marksman Matthew Shevlin share the Golden Boot trophy for the 2022/23 campaign

“Although the campaign didn't turn out as well as we wanted as a team, we'll go again next season and it is good to get the personal award.”

Offering his thoughts, Coleraine hitman Shevlin said: "To be honest, I thought I would have a good season before a ball was kicked, following on from last year.”

“You have to back yourself as a striker. I scored 22 goals last season and I knew there was more in me.