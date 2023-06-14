News you can trust since 1737
Ronan Hale and Matthew Shevlin share Golden Boot award as Cliftonville and Coleraine marksmen net 29 goals last season

Matthew Shevlin and Ronan Hale have been unveiled as joint Golden Boot winners for 2022-23.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read

The two 24-year-olds share the award having scored 29 goals each across all competitions.

“It feels good”, said Cliftonville striker Hale.

“You're going to do your best all season and obviously me and Matty have shared it.

Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale (left) and Coleraine marksman Matthew Shevlin share the Golden Boot trophy for the 2022/23 campaignCliftonville striker Ronan Hale (left) and Coleraine marksman Matthew Shevlin share the Golden Boot trophy for the 2022/23 campaign
“Although the campaign didn't turn out as well as we wanted as a team, we'll go again next season and it is good to get the personal award.”

Offering his thoughts, Coleraine hitman Shevlin said: "To be honest, I thought I would have a good season before a ball was kicked, following on from last year.”

“You have to back yourself as a striker. I scored 22 goals last season and I knew there was more in me.

“I had a good pre-season and the club made a few good signings so I knew I was going to get a lot of chances this season, and I'm happy with how things worked out.”