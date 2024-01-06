Jim Magilton beamed with delight as a piece of magic from Ronan Hale helped his Cliftonville side secure a 3-0 extra-time win against Coleraine in the Irish Cup at The Showgrounds.

With the scores level after 90 minutes, the Reds would edge in front in first-half of extra-time as Ronan Hale expertly found the top corner with a strike from distance.

The contest was put beyond doubt by the very same player as he netted twice within a two-minute spell to go home with the match ball.

Magilton believes match winner Hale has the ability to win a game out of nothing - quite like a former team-mate during his playing days at Southampton.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton pictured during last night's Irish Cup victory at the Coleraine Showgrounds

He said: "It's those moments - and I'm not making comparisons - but I was lucky to play with Matt Le Tissier at Southampton and for 89 minutes he might be indifferent in all aspects and then land on the ball and do something special.

"Ronan also has that unbelievable ability, he's so hungry and nothing puts him off.

"He's had a couple of mis-hits but nothing has put him off and he's so, so hungry.

"When you talk about the strike for the first goal, the second is all about his composure and he went on to score a third.

"To bag a hat-trick that sends us through is just huge for us on a difficult night."

There would be two major talking points in the second-half of normal time as Cliftonville substitute Sam Ashford was dismissed for a tackle on Dean Jarvis on 80 minutes, with Bannsiders full-back Lyndon Kane also receiving his marching orders for a second bookable offence ten minutes later.

Magilton believes neither decision were correct by referee Raymond Crangle.

"You fear the worst when Sam is dismissed, absolutely you do,” he commented.

"Raymond is right there and he felt it was excessive force and I didn't from where I was standing - yellow card at worst.

"Lyndon has won the ball and followed through a little bit but I don't see those as red cards.

"I see them respectively as a yellow and a stern chat but Raymond being an experienced and quality referee has given red cards.