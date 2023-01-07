With the Irish Cup fifth-round weekend programme kicking off at Wilgar Park, Championship-based Dundela entered the tie dreaming of a knockout blow.

However, an assured Cliftonville display ensured safe passage for Paddy McLaughlin’s men into the draw.

Two quickfire Cliftonville goals in the first half helped to cement control for the Premiership side.

Ronan Hale following Irish Cup hat-trick success for Cliftonville against Dundela

Sean Moore added to his growing reputation with another slick attacking performance and he broke the deadlock on 25 minutes after racing in off Chris Gallagher’s angled pass to control and convert.

Hale made his mark soon after by hooking home from a tight angle to cap Chris Curran’s good work and steer the ball beyond Dundela goalkeeper Sam Johnston, the latter on his debut for the club.

The Duns came close to cutting the gap in the closing seconds of the first half off Willie Faulkner’s effort but without success.

The tie’s next goal arrived from the penalty spot early in the second half following Moore’s twisting and turning run into the danger area and a foul by Tony Kane – with Joe Gormley emphatic from the spot-kick.

Hale added his second with a volley inside the packed penalty area to put Cliftonville clear by 4-0.