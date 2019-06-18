Rosenborg stand in Linfield's way in Champions League

Linfield have been drawn against Rosenborg for a third time in European competition.

The Blues were paired with the Norwegian champions in the first round of Champions League qualifying in Tuesday's draw.

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner is a Rosenborg player at present but looks to be on his way out of the club with coach Eirik Horneland saying the Danish forward has 'more or less' played his last game for the club.

They will still prove to be a tough test for David Healy side when they travel to Windsor Park on 9/10 July, with the away fixture scheduled for 16/17 July.

The sides have met on two previous occasions In 1986/87 Linfield lost 1-0 in Trondheim and drew 1-1 in Belfast.



In 2010/11 Linfield drew 0-0 in Belfast and lost 2-0 in Norway.

The Norwegians also defeated Crusaders in the Europa League qualifying in both 2012 and 2013.

Meanwhile, the Crues have been drawn against B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands) in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Ballymena will take on Malmo (Sweden) and Cliftonville face FK Haugesund (Norway) if the Irish League pair win their preliminary round matches.

The Europa League first qualifying round matches will take place on 11 and 18 July.

Champions League first qualifying round

Linfield v Rosenborg

Europa League first qualifying round

Crusaders v B36 Torshavn

Malmo v Ballymena Utd/NSI Runavik

Barry Town Utd/Cliftonville v FK Haugesund