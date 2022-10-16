Ross Redman nets last-gasp Ballymena winner but hands off credit to goalkeeper

Redman may have won the derby game in the dying seconds with a sublime 25-yard free-kick but O’Neill’s two wonder saves after that - to deny Conor McKendry and Lyndon Kane - guaranteed the Sky Blues three crucial Danske Bank Premiership points.

Former Glentoran and Portadown man Redman was the provider of United’s first goal when his accurate free-kick was poked home at the back post by Mikey Place.

The Bannsiders hit back after the restart, with O’Neill beating out Jamie Glackin’s speculative effort from distance only for Matthew Shevlin to ram home the rebound.

Ballymena United enjoyed derby delight at home to Coleraine during Saturday's Premiership programme

But Coleraine’s chances of victory received a blow 10 minutes from time when Conor McDermott was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card.

Worse was to follow when Adam Mullan also took the walk of shame for hauling down Sean Graham 25 yards out.

It was to prove even more costly because Redman issued the ultimate punishment with his delicious free-kick.

“We knew Coleraine would throw everything at us in the second half, they are a good side and they play good football,” said Redman. “We had to be strong and resolute and had to rely on ‘Oggers’ (O’Neill) to make a few good saves.

“He made a couple of saves after I scored and, to be honest, I don’t know how he got to them.

"The first was from a (McKendry) free-kick that was going into the bottom corner then he got his hand to another shot (from Kane) to put it on to the top of the crossbar.

“We knew they would throw people forward and try to flood the box in the last couple of minutes.

"In previous games we may have crumbled but I think there is a wee bit about us now, a bit of resolve. We are fighting for each other and we are fighting for the team.”

Redman admitted his free-kick finish was special, adding: “They don’t come much sweeter.

“I looked up to see where the goalkeeper was, so I decided to have a go.

"I knew if I got it over the wall it had a chance it would go in.

“I tried to place it, but had to make sure I hit it hard because the wind was against me.

"When I hit it, I knew it was going (in) but I couldn’t see it...as soon as I heard the roar, I was away to celebrate.

“It was a great time to score, just going into added time.

"I haven’t scored too many like that...I can’t even remember the last free-kick.”

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney felt his boys deserved more.

“When you don’t put away your chances, it leaves the way open for the crazy end to the game we had,” he said. “We felt we could go on and win the game when we equalised.

"But it took us a bit of time to get going again.

“The cards were piling up, so it was always a concern in a derby game.