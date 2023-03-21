The 75-year-old former England boss returns to Selhurst Park as the replacement for Patrick Vieira, who was sacked on Friday.

Hodgson, who was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021, will be assisted by Paddy McCarthy, with Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach.

Hodgson takes over his boyhood club with Palace lying 12th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, after a 12-match winless run.

Crystal Palace have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as manager until the end of the season.

The former Liverpool and Fulham manager said: “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around.

“Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club.

“We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

Hodgson was first appointed at Selhurst Park in September 2017 following the four-game reign of Frank De Boer.

Palace went on to lose their first seven matches of the season without scoring, but won 11 of the next 31 under Hodgson to end up comfortably clear of the bottom three in 11th.

The team finished 12th, 14th and 14th in the manager’s three full seasons in charge, before he announced his retirement in 2021.

Palace played disciplined, defensive football under the former England boss, which by the end had started to draw criticism from some supporters.