Ruaidhri Higgins has been tasked as the man to lead Coleraine after being announced as the club’s new manager.

The Limavady native has been quickly drafted in to replace the void left by Dean Shiels, who departed the club after less than a year in charge at the helm.

Higgins is no stranger to the Coleraine Showgrounds after having played for the club for a solitary season after a glittering career at both Derry City and Dundalk.

The 40-year-old would then move into coaching as he embarked on roles at both Dundalk and the Republic of Ireland.

However, he moved into management at Derry City and guided the Candystripes to the 2022 FAI Cup and the 2023 President’s Cup.

His spell at the Brandywell came to an end last year after finishing fourth in the League of Ireland and losing out to Drogheda United in the FAI Cup final.

Higgins’ first game will be next Wednesday against either Dungannon Swifts or Crusaders in the European play-off semi-final.

Speaking about his new position, Higgins said: “I’m honoured to be taking on this role at a club that means a great deal to me. This is a club with ambition, with passionate supporters, and a proud history.

"I’m excited to get started, to meet the players and staff, and to build something that brings success on the pitch and pride off it. The immediate focus is the play-offs — and we’ll give everything to finish the season strongly.”

Higgins will be joined by Conor Loughery in his coaching staff with the club confirming that “further announcements regarding the club’s football operations will follow in due course.”

"I’m also delighted to be bringing Conor Loughrey in alongside me,” Higgins added. “He’s someone I trust and value highly — he’ll add real energy and detail to the coaching team.”

