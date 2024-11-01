Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as Manchester United’s new head coach and will take charge of the Premier League club on November 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday after the Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided enough was enough as Sunday’s late loss at West Ham continued their poor start to his third season in charge.

United set their sights on highly-rated Sporting Lisbon head coach Amorim and have now confirmed a deal has been struck to bring him in on a deal until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old will start work with the Red Devils on Monday 11 November having overseen the Portuguese champions’ three remaining matches before the international break.

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach, subject to work visa requirements, on a contract until June 2027

United, who confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue as interim manager until Amorim’s arrival, said: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.”

United sources insist Amorim was their first choice and the only coach they spoke to, highlighting his track record and suitability to the club’s new football structure.

The club sent a delegation to Lisbon on Monday to negotiate with Sporting aware that Amorim had a 10million euros (£8.4m) release clause and a 30-day notice period they have managed to negotiate down.