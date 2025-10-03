Rangers suffered their second successive defeat in the Europa League against Sturm Graz last night

Frustrated Russell Martin believes Rangers damaged their own Europa League hopes in their 2-1 defeat by Sturm Graz in Austria.

The Light Blues conceded the first goal in seven minutes after giving up possession from a James Tavernier throw-in, with Slovenia striker Tomi Horvat scoring from inside the box and after losing their bearings at a free-kick in the 35th minute Georgia midfielder Otar Kiteishvili drove in a second.

However, Gers wide-man Djeidi Gassama made it 2-1 four minutes after the break with a terrific strike but the Light Blues could not complete the comeback with Martin, whose side lost 1-0 in their Europa League opener to Genk last week, sitting with five wins from 16 games as Gers manager.

Afterwards, he said: “Yeah, we hurt ourselves tonight, for sure. Because in the first half they didn’t create anything from open play.

“It was set plays and throw-ins and it’s hurtful and frustrating.

“It is concentration, it’s mentality. So for our throw-in, we work on them a lot, a lot. It’s a big part of the game.

“If we do what we work on a lot and that doesn’t come off, as a coach it’s like, okay, that’s fine. It’s acceptable, we need to try and find it.

“But actually we don’t, we just throw it down the line. Youssef (Chermiti) has to fight and then we’re so open.

“So if you’re going to throw it down the line, you need to get together a little bit and close the gap.

“But we’re actually set up to do what we want to do and what we work on and don’t do it.

“And then the second one, at any level you play at, you have to be alert and you have to be bright.

“And they just don’t help each other enough in that moment because we started the game so poorly.

“So in a young group, there’ll be loads of learning for them for that but we’re having to learn in a really difficult way and that’s what’s frustrating.”

Despite no points with six Europa League fixtures remaining, Martin remains confident Rangers can still make the knockout stages.

He said: “Yeah, we’re only two games in. I think you need four wins to qualify on average.

“So there’s plenty of time and games left for that.

“We’ve come here and created so many chances away from home in Europe and you can’t have nothing to show for it because you concede two such poor goals.

“It’s frustrating, but we created a lot. We should have more to show for it, but like I said, we’re giving ourselves a mountain to climb.

“They have a couple of chances towards the end as well because we’re chasing and we’re really desperate to score a goal.