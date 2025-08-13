Russell Martin was “annoyed” at “too many scary moments” as Rangers lost 2-1 to Viktoria Plzen to win 4-2 on aggregate and set up a Champions League play-off against Club Brugge.

The Light Blues took a 3-0 lead to the Czech Republic for the second leg of the third qualifier but found themselves behind in the 41st minute when home striker Rafiu Durosinmi scored from 12 yards after slack defending by left-back Jefte.

Midfielder Lyall Cameron levelled on the hour with his first Rangers goal but Plzen substitute Svetozar Markovic restored the home side’s lead in the 83rd minute when he took advantage of more sloppy marking and the Light Blues could have conceded more, with goalkeeper Jack Butland again in fine form.

Boss Martin, under fire from Gers fans after drawing their first two William Hill Premiership fixtures to already sit four points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic, told Rangers TV: “I’m disappointed we lost. We had some really good moments, but disappointed how many shots we gave them, how many chances we gave them.

Rangers manager Russell Martin shakes hands with Kieran Dowell following Wednesday's defeat in their Champions League qualifier against Viktoria Plzen. Rangers lost 2-1 but went through 4-2 on aggregate. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

“And also disappointed with how many times we got in and around their box, with overload, big numbers, and then don’t execute the final pass.

“So there were some really good moments of football. We saw the game out really well in the last seven minutes with some really good football.

“But there were way too many moments for them, that were self-inflicted as well, really.

“I said to the guys, we have to bring both sides of the game.

“So second half when we scored, we actually played some really good stuff, scored a goal and then almost switched off again, like, ‘it’s okay, it’s fine now’.

“And we just can’t do that. We have to be really relentless. So I’m disappointed with the performance, I’m disappointed with the result, but there’s lots to build on, and we just need to be cleaner with the ball.

“The amount of times we played through the press in the first half and it came to absolutely nothing.

“We turned the ball over. And if we turn the ball over being really aggressive, trying something, that’s fine, but we just turned the ball over so cheaply.

“We can’t do that. The guys that came on the pitch really helped us take the ball in. Danilo was fantastic. Kieran (Dowell) and Nedim (Bajrami) helped us take the ball.

“So, again, another brilliant bit of learning and we’re through to the last qualifying round for the Champions League, but I am annoyed.

“It’s my job to be annoyed at some of the stuff, and also, we’ll show them some of the really good stuff as well.