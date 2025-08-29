Russell Martin will lead Rangers into his first Old Firm derby as manager this weekend

Russell Martin failed to clear up uncertainty surrounding Nico Raskin ahead of Rangers’ crunch game against Celtic on Sunday.

A newspaper report claimed the 24-year-old Belgium midfielder was not part of the planning for the visit of the champions to Ibrox.

Raskin, one of the Gers’ best players last season, started on the bench in Wednesday’s humiliating 6-0 defeat by Club Brugge in Belgium which resulted in a 9-1 aggregate defeat in the Champions League play-offs.

Afterwards, Martin cast doubt on the player’s future, while Raskin’s dad, Thierry, reportedly criticised the under-fire Gers boss on social media.

In the media conference previewing the Celtic clash at the Rangers training centre, Martin was asked on several occasions about Raskin, first of all about whether he would be in the squad.

He said: “Everyone’s here and available and the squad and the team will be picked on what we believe is the best way to win the game.

“Nico was in training today. I just said to you, the whole squad is here.

“Things can change. The transfer window is open, so I can’t tell you anyone’s going to definitely be in the squad or not.

“I don’t know the squad. I don’t know how people train and they feel, so wait and see. I don’t think I’ve ever named a squad this early before, two days before a big game.”

Asked to describe his relationship with Raskin, Martin said: “I describe my relationship with all the players, all the staff, as honest, open.

“I don’t think you could have anything else apart from that.

“There’s not a breakdown in any relationships here. If it’s honest and open, there can’t be a breakdown in any relationships.”

Rangers could fall nine points behind Celtic in the William Hill Premiership at the weekend.

Immediately after the thrashing in Belgium, the former Southampton boss confirmed he has the ongoing support of chief executive Patrick Stewart and director of football Kevin Thelwell.

Martin, who has recorded three wins in his first 10 matches in the role, also revealed he has since spoken to chairman Andrew Cavenagh, who led the American consortium including 49ers Enterprises that acquired a controlling stake in Rangers in June, in the wake of the disastrous defeat.

He said: “I spoke to Andrew, just honest conversation, it has been from day one, nothing’s changed and I didn’t get any different feeling from them.

“They’ve been great and really supportive and he’ll be at training tomorrow as well, which was planned already.

“So I look forward to seeing him. We’ve had a lot of conversations here.

“As a group, individually, players, staff, good conversations but now it’s just time for action.

“So we can talk as much as we want, train as well as we want, but now we have to make sure we deliver a performance on Sunday.

“I think this game was always going to be important for anyone.

“It’s our fourth league game, the manner of defeat (in Belgium) makes everything feel terrible.

“We’ve qualified for the Europa League and we’ve got a chance to put things right on Sunday. All focus is on that after Wednesday night. It’s about responding properly.

“I think the only way you get fans back on side is by winning football matches, simple as that, and there’s no bigger game than this one.