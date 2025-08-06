Rangers manager Russell Martin acknowledges the crowd after the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Russell Martin got the Rangers reaction he wanted in the 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox but insists captain James Tavernier was not dropped from the side which underperformed at Motherwell.

The Gers boss hit out at some of his squad following their deflating 1-1 draw at Fir Park on Saturday and Tavernier, midfielder Nicolas Raskin, attacker Kieran Dowell and striker Danilo were left out.

New signing Oliver Antman, the Finland winger who joined from Go Ahead Eagles on Monday, made his debut – and was terrific – with left-back Jefte, midfielder Lyall Cameron and striker Cyriel Dessers returning while John Souttar was named captain.

Winger Djeidi Gassama scored after 14 minutes, Dessers added a second from the spot just before the interval and summer signing Gassama’s fourth goal in three European ties put the Govan side into a commanding lead for the return leg of the Champions League third qualifier next week.

Boss Martin said: “I really enjoyed it. I’m proud of the guys.

“We had a really difficult afternoon/evening on Saturday, just because there was not enough running in behind, aggression, intensity with the ball.

“We were not just ranting and raving, we showed a lot of clips and we tried to do a lot of learning in the meeting room and on the pitch in the last couple of days and they took it on brilliantly.

“The guys that came in the team were fantastic. We’re going to need everyone.

“You don’t get dropped from this team, people come in and out quite a lot because we need to be fresh.

“So it’s not easy to leave people out. But the guys that came out of the team came on and did brilliantly as well. So I’m pleased.

“The thing I’m annoyed about is the last 15 minutes, we probably dropped a bit of intensity, but it’s understandable with the schedule we’ve had.”

Martin claimed Tavernier was understanding of Martin’s decision to leave him on the sidelines.

He said: “Yeah, yeah, he was great – all the guys.

“I say my piece, if they have a piece to say, then it’s really respectful and really honest.

“But I think the way he played when he came on showed you everything you need to know. So there’s been no problem and I don’t envisage there being any problems moving forward.

“Dani and Dowell came out as well, and no one person’s harder than the other in terms of conversation.

“It’s not easy when you care about the players and you’re desperate for them to do well, it’s not an easy conversation ever.

“I’m just always honest with them, why they’re coming out, why I pick someone else, and they just don’t have to agree at all, but hopefully they respect a bit of honesty.