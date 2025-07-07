Russell Martin insists the door is open for Rangers’ academy graduates to play their way into his plans for the coming season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen-year-old attacker Findlay Curtis played the full 90 minutes of Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Club Brugge and scored a late equaliser.

In addition, Martin was impressed with the impact of youngsters like Bailey Rice and Josh Gentles off the bench as Gers came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the Belgians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recently-appointed manager is adamant he is open to giving the club’s homegrown players an opportunity to force their way into the first team.

Rangers' Findlay Curtis scored in the weekend pre-season friendly against Club Brugge at Ibrox. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

“I’m really pleased for Findlay, he’s athletically outstanding and so willing,” said Martin. “They all are, they have good character. They’re desperate to play here, they have good character.

“They’re good young men with really good habits and that’s testament to the academy. They come in with real fresh energy and are willing to try whatever we’re asking them to do.

“One of the reasons we were brought here is to try and win, but also to develop some players for this club and pull up some players from the academy and give them opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on them, but they’ve been great. How much involvement they have over the season, I don’t know. It will depend on what the squad looks like when the transfer window shuts, for sure. But at the minute they’re making a real impact with the group and that’s all you can ask.”

Curtis, who can play on either wing or as a number 10, made five first-team appearances last season after being given his debut as a substitute in the Scottish Cup win over Fraserburgh in January.

The 18-year-old said it was “a dream come true” to score at Ibrox and is intent on catching the eye of Martin over the coming weeks.