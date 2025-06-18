New Rangers head coach Russell Martin will face Panathinaikos in his first game in charge

Rangers will face Panathinaikos in Russell Martin’s first game in charge after being pitted against the Greek side in the draw for the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Ibrox club were seeded, with Swiss side Servette and Norwegian outfit Brann their other two potential opponents.

However, former MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton boss Martin, appointed by the Gers earlier this month, faces a tricky starter after landing a July showdown with the highest-ranked team of the trio.

Panathinaikos, who last featured in the Champions League proper 15 years ago, finished runners-up to Olympiacos in Greece last term. They also reached the last 16 of the UEFA Conference League last season before losing to Fiorentina.