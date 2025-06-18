Russell Martin to begin Rangers reign with CL qualifier against Panathinaikos
The Ibrox club were seeded, with Swiss side Servette and Norwegian outfit Brann their other two potential opponents.
However, former MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton boss Martin, appointed by the Gers earlier this month, faces a tricky starter after landing a July showdown with the highest-ranked team of the trio.
Panathinaikos, who last featured in the Champions League proper 15 years ago, finished runners-up to Olympiacos in Greece last term. They also reached the last 16 of the UEFA Conference League last season before losing to Fiorentina.
The first leg will take place at Ibrox on the week of July 22-23, with the return in Athens the following week.