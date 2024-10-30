Ruud van Nistelrooy (pictured) will undertake Manchester United’s pre-match media duties on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s game against Chelsea as the club continue talks to hire Ruben Amorim

Ruud van Nistelrooy will undertake Manchester United’s pre-match media duties on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s game against Chelsea as the club continue talks to hire Ruben Amorim.

Amorim spoke to reporters after Sporting’s Portuguese League Cup win over Nacional on Tuesday evening and said: “Nothing is decided yet. I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not.”

The United hierarchy moved quickly to land their top target after sacking Erik ten Hag in the wake of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

It was United’s fourth defeat in nine Premier League matches this season and left them 14th in the table.

Writing in United’s matchday programme ahead of the Leicester tie, Van Nistelrooy said he was “saddened” by Ten Hag’s departure.

He said: “As I am sure everyone can imagine, I am writing these notes with a huge amount of mixed emotions.

“Erik ten Hag brought me back to Manchester United in the summer and, while I have only been part of the coaching staff here for a few months, I will always be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity, and I am saddened to see him leave.

“Even on an interim basis, it is a great honour to manage the club I love for however long I am asked to do so. I can promise that I will continue to give my all, in whatever capacity, to try to turn around our fortunes.

“Despite our results, I am loving being back at Old Trafford and working with the team and staff every day. We’ve seen the squad’s potential at times this season, but clearly not often enough.

“Now is the time for everyone at the club to work together, give everything and turn this season around while we have time.