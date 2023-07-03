The Portadown native has been named as first-team coach at Stangmore Park following Rodney McAree's return as head coach.

Harpur has also agreed terms to be a player as and when needed but the 34-year-old will primarily focus on coaching duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder previously played for the Swifts for seven years and helped the County Tyrone side win their first ever senior trophy when they lifted the League Cup in 2019.

Ryan Harpur (far left) has been named as first-team coach at Dungannon Swifts after Rodney McAree's return to Stangmore Park. Photo: Dungannon Swifts

However, he will now be in the dugout alongside McAree, Dixie Robinson and Terry Fitzpatrick and revealed that he has always seen a future in coaching even at an early age.

"I have signed forms as a player but I will predominantly be a coach," he said.

"I only played ten games last year at Annagh United due to an ongoing calf injury that can flare up at any stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've always taken an interest in coaching and I started my B Licence in May which I thoroughly enjoyed.

"When I was a trainee at Everton, I always used to write down coaching drills in a book at the age of 17 which I still have to this day.

"Since we've been back to pre-season, it's been hard watching the players going through the drills and not being involved. My calf has been sore in recent weeks so I have to rest it.

"Whilst coaching doesn't provide the same thrill as playing, it is the next best thing and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harpur, who has also played for Portadown, Glenavon and Ballymena United during his time in the Irish League, hopes to pass on his experience to the young members of the Swifts squad and believes the 'close knit' mentality at the club can only be seen as a positive.

"I probably would have never left the Swifts for Ballymena had Rodney not taken the manager's job at Coleraine," he added.

"I loved my time at Dungannon as a player the first time, I still maintained close relationships with everyone there and I always watched their games when it was possible.

"The League Cup winning side from 2019 remain close and I keep in touch with a lot of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've known Rod, Dixie and Terry for a long time, we are a tight knit bunch and I think you need that when you're at a club.

"As a young player myself, I always looked up to older players and learned from the likes of Johnny Montgomery, JP Gallagher and Darren Murphy at Dungannon, Trevor Molloy at Glenavon and Jim Ervin and Ballymena.

"Everyone knows that Dungannon has an excellent youth set-up and it just seems like one good player after the other comes through which is brilliant."

The Swifts retained their Premiership status for the 2023/24 campaign with a two-legged aggregate win against Annagh United - with Harpur playing for the Championship side in both games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harpur family home is based opposite Annagh's Tandragee Road ground and Ryan is hopeful of seeing Ciaran McGurgan's side finally reach the top flight after two near misses.

"Everyone knows I've close links to Annagh and the play-off defeat against Portadown two years ago was tough as we were comfortable for the majority of the first leg," he reflected.

"We should have been 3 or 4-1 up from the first leg and then we couldn't get the job done in the second leg which was disappointing.

"If you're being honest, we probably shouldn't have been involved in this year's play-off but we wanted to make the most of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Similarly, we were good in the first leg but the quick turnaround in fixtures made it really difficult and Dungannon were just that little bit sharper.